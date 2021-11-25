Civitas Price Down 3% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $64,167.31 and approximately $65.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,349,334 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

