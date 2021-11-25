Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEOXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$134.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

