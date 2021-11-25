Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $135.74 million and $174.08 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00222046 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.