BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

TSE ZEB traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.21. 328,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.33. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$28.41 and a 52 week high of C$39.23.

