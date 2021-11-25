$5.09 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $5.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $41.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $48.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $52.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,580.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,403.96. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

