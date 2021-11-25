$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.87. 340,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

