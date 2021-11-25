Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 8,444,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,353,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

