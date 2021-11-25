George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

George Weston stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$142.93. The company has a market cap of C$21.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

