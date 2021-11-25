Step Finance Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

