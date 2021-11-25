Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,868. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,678 shares of company stock worth $15,310,591. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

