Fundamental Research Cuts Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $29.27

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.99% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

VOYG is an FRC Top Pick



“

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Voyager Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of VYGVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 330,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,808. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

