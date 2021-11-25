Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

