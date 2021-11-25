-$0.16 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 2,251,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

