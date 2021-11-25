Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.17. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 95,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

