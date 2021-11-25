Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $668.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.58 and a 200 day moving average of $602.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

