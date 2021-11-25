Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 225,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

