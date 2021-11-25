Decentral Games Trading 61.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $618.77 or 0.01051289 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $214.52 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

