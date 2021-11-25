Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 141,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,111,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

