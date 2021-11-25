ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.27 million and $11,910.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,523.89 or 0.99432080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.00669662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

