Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.