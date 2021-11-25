-$1.85 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce ($1.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of BHVN traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 463.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

