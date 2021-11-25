Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Meritor stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 223,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,815. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

