Field & Main Bank Sells 285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

