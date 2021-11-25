United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.47. 2,518,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

