Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 355 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Grainger alerts:

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

Shares of LON:GRI traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 314.60 ($4.11). The stock had a trading volume of 370,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,839. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 302.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.