Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 5,955 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.