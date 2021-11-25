Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $13.17 on Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.54 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00022411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00238294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,720,756 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEGAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.