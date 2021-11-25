Stafi (FIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.19 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $13.19 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00202358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00754675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

