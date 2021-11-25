Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells C$168,420.68 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Shares of TSE LNR traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.51. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$58.58 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.3674032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

