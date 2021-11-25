Security National Bank Acquires 595 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $668.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

