Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $2.89 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 189% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

