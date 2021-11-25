$585.44 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $585.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.30 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $246.86. 323,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,359. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

