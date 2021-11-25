Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $646.51. The stock had a trading volume of 303,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.