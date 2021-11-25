Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.08. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 73.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3,035.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.24 and a 200-day moving average of $431.95. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

