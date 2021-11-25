Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,333.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.61. 351,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.