Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.84. 603,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

