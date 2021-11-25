Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 720,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

