Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 394,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

