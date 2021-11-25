SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $106,140.00

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $106,140.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00006283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCredit Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMARTCREDIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartCredit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCredit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.