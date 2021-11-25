Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $470,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

