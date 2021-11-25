Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.