Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of KC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. 1,979,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

