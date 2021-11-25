Field & Main Bank Sells 285 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.