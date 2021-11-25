Syquant Capital Sas Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Adobe by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $668.32 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

