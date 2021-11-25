Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,877. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.94. The company has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

