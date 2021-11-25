Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 1,163,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 674.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 481.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 106.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

