AceD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. AceD has a market cap of $44,524.46 and approximately $105.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

