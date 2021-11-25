$30.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $30.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $71.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 287,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

