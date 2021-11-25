Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.81. The company had a trading volume of 668,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,208. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

