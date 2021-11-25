SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.36 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

